Okraku-Mantey has been a disappointment to the creative industry - KOD

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko, also known as KOD, has expressed his disappointment at the current Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, and the president’s action in relation to the creative industry.

According to him, he had faith in the president and the minister to be able to change the creative sector for the better due to their past involvement in the industry. But so far, both have been disappointing. He said this when speaking to Andy Dosty on Accra-based radio station Hitz FM.



“I had very high hopes for what Nana was going to do for the creative space because right from the 70s, Nana Akufo-Addo has been connected to the music industry in diverse ways," said KOD. "He used to organize shows in the UK when he was in school. He was friends with people like Fela Anikulapo Kuti… He's had a very great relationship with musicians over the years."



“Look at his team members…Many of them have creative backgrounds. So you’d expect that, this is the time for us to shine, but it didn't happen,” he lamented.



KOD reasoned that the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey seems to have forgotten his roots, as he expected more from the minister to help grow the industry.



“Maybe there was no clear-cut plan for what to do with the creative space. When our brother Mark Okraku-Mantey was appointed, many people said, 'Oh, this is one of us,' but up until now, I have not seen much from him as a person," KOD argued.

He continued: "In actual fact, you can't even access him, you want him to do something for you, and you have to deal with him like any other person, not like one of us who has been elevated.



"He has forgotten why he was elevated. We thought someone like him would be a mouthpiece for us. But I am disappointed in what the government has done. They could have done more for us."



KOD’s comments join an ever-growing debate as to the state of the Ghanaian creative industry and its future. While many have blamed creatives for not being proactive enough, others have called for more support for the creatives.



