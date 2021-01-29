Okraku-Mantey knows nothing about music structures - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has challenged the President of the Creative Arts Agency, Mark Okraku Mantey to show any structures he has put in place to improve the lives of artistes.

According to Shatta Wale, radio presenters in the art industry only know how to discuss the problems in the industry but have done little to nothing, to help solve the problem.



Shatta Wale's rant comes on the back of calls from other industry players for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider Mark Okraku Mantey for the deputy Tourism Minister position.



"They should stop that nonsense thing, that Mark Okraku Mantey should be made the Deputy Tourism Minister because he can't help. Only me (Shatta Wale) can help the music industry,



"Nobody knows the structures better than me. The people on the radio only know how to talk about people's problems but they don't find solutions to the problems," Shatta Wale said in a Facebook live monitored by GhanaWeb.

"If they claim they have been there before me, they should show me a structure they have created that has helped the industry. Mark Okraku Mantey should come and show me the structure he has created to help the industry," added.



Further stating, "He doesn't know about any structures."



