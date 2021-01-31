Okraku-Mantey not fit to be Deputy Minister of Tourism – Ola Michael

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku-Mantey

The President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku-Mantey is not fit to be Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, Ola Michael, an Entertainment Pundit, has said.

He said Mark must be made to continue serving in his present capacity as President of the Council and not be elevated to the position of a Deputy Minister.



Rumors are that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has penciled the media personality for the position of a Deputy Creative Arts Minister.



Asked whether Mark will be a perfect choice for the position while speaking on the Simply Showbiz programme on TV3 Saturday January 30, Ola Michael told sit-in-host Miriam Osei Agyemang that “No! He doesn’t. I think he fits to continue what he started with the Creative Arts Council, not to become a Deputy Minister.”



He explained the reasons behind his position on Mark’s possible appointment saying, “For all these four years, the excuse that we kept hearing was that [the Council] didn’t have legal backing, so there is little we can do.

“Now, thanks be to God, in December, you had your legal backing so shouldn’t you continue?”



Another pundit, Wie Y3 Oteng who was also on the same show however, disagreed with the position taken by Ola Michael as far as Mark is concerned.



He said “I think Mark is a fantastic person. He is somebody I know personally because I have dealt with him on so many occasions, I have known Mark for closer to 15years so I have a lot of confidence in him and his ability to deliver.”