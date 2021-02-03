Okraku-Mantey should be made Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture - Kuami Eugene

Mark Okraku-Mantey was the spokesperson for the NPP on Entertaining for Election 2020

2020 VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’, Kuami Eugene has stated that prominent arts personnel Mark Okraku-Mantey is the best choice for the position of Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC).

President Akufo-Addo has released the list of nominees for Ministers but is yet to announce that for Deputy Ministers.



Meanwhile, some industry folks are campaigning vigorously on social media to ensure that the astute music producer, movie producer, events organizer, media personnel and marketing executive is appointed.



Others on the other hand don’t think President of the Creative Arts Council should be made the Deputy Minister.

Kuami Eugene disagrees with those saying he shouldn’t be appointed.



Speaking in an interview with IB, the “Showbody” hitmaker stated that he believes Okraku-Mantey is one person who is abreast with the creative arts sector and deserves the nod to continue pushing it to the right destination.



“We all know Mark Okraku-Mantey, holding down the entertainment industry from way back before I grew up so I don’t play with Mark Okraku-Mantey, he has also done a lot, I mean Lord Kenya, Daasebre Dwamena chale, we all blow because of the man and that’s one reason why I m not playing with the man, it is very important to us what he is doing and what is best than having someone that understands you more to be in a position where you can go seek for help, its my prayer and lets all support him to get the position” he said.