Okraku-Mantey to contest Ayensuano seat on NPP's ticket

Mark Okraku Mantey, deputy minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts

The Deputy Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has declared his intentions of contesting the Ayensuano parliamentary seat in the Eastern Region on the ticket of governing the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

By his decision, the state man has joined a line of creative arts personalities who have declared to run for parliament.



Movie producer Fred Nuamah is relishing contesting the Ayawaso Constituency seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Baba Saddiq, a creative director for 3Media is also vying for the Okai Kwei Central seat on NDC's ticket.



There is also actor John Dumelo (NDC) who has renewed his drive to clinch the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

Mr Okraku-Mantey confirmed the decision in an interview with Akwasi Aboagye, on Accra-based Neat FM.



Mr Okraku-Mantey is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Slip Mark Entertainment.



Mark Okraku-Mantey has worked with several Ghanaian musicians including Lord Kenya, Kumi Guitar, Oheneba Kissi, Daasebre Gyamenah, Akyeame, and Adane Best.



Okraku-Mantey started as a disc jockey in the 1990s at Joy FM till he rose to the position of Programmes Director for Hitz FM both under the Multi-Media Group Limited