Okyeame Kwame advises artistes to censor their songs

Musician Okyeame Kwame

Versatile Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has advised young and upcoming artistes to tame down the excitement they use in making music.

He noted that the excitement sometimes cause them to use some uncensored and radio unfriendly words in their music.



Explaining why he is big on censoring his songs free of indecent language, Okyeame Kwame said, “I am a family brand now and people are always going to listen to my songs in their cars with their kids. If I don’t censor my songs and myself as an artiste, people will also turn off the music when they get there. These are some of the sacrifices that we make”.



On his accord, instead of using vivid descriptions and some radio unfriendly words, artistes should learn to use ‘coded’ languages and terms so these messages get to the intended public.



He revealed that his latest single with Kuami Eugene tilted, ‘Yeeko’ was censored as he had to restrain himself from using some not so radio friendly words. “These are some of the sacrifices we make for the industry”, he repeated.

Citing highlife legends, Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba and Kojo Antwi as some of the senior members he met in the Ghanaian music scene and has learned from, Okyeame Kwame said, “We came immediately after Daddy Lumba, Amakye Dede and Kojo Antwi. For Amakye Dede and all of these greats to do songs and describe women and their fantasies in a decent way with us still jamming to their songs, but the young ones of today will just say and use the words in its raw nature.



But since we are coming off the back of Amakye Dede and all these people, we try to censor our lyrics”, he told NY DJ in an interview on Y 102.5 FM’s ‘Ryse N Shyne’ morning show.



The made in Ghana ambassador reiterated that musicians need to examine thoroughly the kind of words they use in their music so it becomes radio friendly as it is a necessary sacrifice.