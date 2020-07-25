Entertainment

Okyeame Kwame and wife show off their romantic vibe once again as they work out together

Okyeame Kwame and wife Annica working out together

Hip life rapper Okyeame Kwame and wife Annica always find a way to get social media users jealous with their romantic videos and ph

Judging from their social media posts the couple are deeply in love with each other, serving as a source of inspiration to some few other young couples.



Okyeame Kwame and wife during their normal workouts, once again displayed their romantic vibe which was very adorable to watch.



Annica hopped at the back of the hip life rapper as he was doing press ups and stayed there for a while till the video ended.

The smiles and happy mood of the couple was just blissful and full of joy.



Video below;





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.