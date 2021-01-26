Okyeame Kwame clears air on claims of hijacking the Kumerican movement

Musician Okyeame Kwame

Legendary Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has said that he is joining the Kumerican movement in full force.

He hinted that he has no intention of influencing the movement. Rather, he hopes to inspire and motivate the young people who started this movement, as he plays the background.



He made this known in an interview with Y 102.5 FM’s NYDJ on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show’.



“I am going to properly join the Kumerican movement. We are working on it. There is something coming up. I am going to join it at the business level, at the cultural, and at the unifying front level.



There are things that if you try to influence, you will make distasteful. This thing has been done by young people. They should be allowed to own it. They should be allowed to take the credit for it. They should be allowed to do whatever it is that they want with it. The whole movement belongs to the young people. They must be praised. We need to go behind them and not in front of them. We need to go behind them with guidance and motivation so that it will last long. We are not there to take their shine”, he stated.

Addressing rumors that his new song ‘Yeeko’ is a means to jump on the Kumerican movement to claim the origination of the movement, Okyeame Kwame shared that it is never his intention to take attention from the Kumerican rappers. Rather it is to give them support.



“If you listen to the song ‘Wusu’ and you listen to ‘Yeeko’, you will realize that the only difference between them is speed or tempo. It is exactly the same song, same progression pattern, same instrument and the same idea of hope; the same idea of inspiration”, he added.



Veteran Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame dropped his first single of the year titled ‘Yeeko’ featuring Kuami Eugene. In this song, the musician explores the trending Kumerican drill vibes to deliver heavy punchlines and bars.