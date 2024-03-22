Okyeame Kwame details reasons GHAMRO is struggling

Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has detailed reasons the Ghana Music Right Organisation,(GHAMRO) is currently struggling to live up to expectations.

Okyeame Kwame made this submission in a recent discussion on United Television (UTV).



According to him, the first reason for GHAMRO’s unending crippling is that the artistes who are key stakeholders do not care.



According to him, with his experience over the years, artistes have failed to show interest in the affairs of GHAMRO, and this he said has affected the institution's usefulness.



He said their lack of interest does not contribute to idea sharing and constructive criticism for improved GHAMRO.



Additionally, he said GHAMRO is ineffective in its administrative approach.

This ineffectiveness, he said has caused them the ability to put in place the right mechanism for effective collection and distribution of royalties.



Consequently, Okyeame Kwame added that most of the media houses do not log and pay the appropriate royalties expected of them. This, according to him, makes it difficult for the media to be exonerated from the current challenges bedeviling GHAMRO.



He said in advanced societies the media and other users of music pay royalties to enhance the work of the Collective Management Organisations (CMOs).



According to him, the media has a huge responsibility to educate people about paying royalties, and if the same institution is not paying, it would be difficult for them to preach to others about the need to pay.



Finally, he noted that the Attorney General’s Department with legal oversight responsibility does not care about the plight of GHAMRO, adding that it is why the needed reforms have not taken place for a seamless running of affairs.

"Attorney General has what it takes to call the media houses to order by ensuring all of them follow the law and log, and at the same time be stringent on GHAMRO to ensure they are rightly executing their function," Okyeame Kwame said.



According to him, "Should the CMO falter, their license could be revoked by so doing GHAMRO will sit up."



Against this backdrop, Okyeame Kwame urged all key stakeholders to play their useful roles to ensure an effective collection and distribution of royalties to the right owners.



