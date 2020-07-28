Entertainment

Okyeame Kwame embarks on Hepatitis B free screening with MDS-Lancet for 100 fans

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian renowned versatile artiste known with his Showbiz name as Okyeame Kwame, is finally set to embark on 2020 edition of the annual free Hepatitis B screening, which has existed for the past ten years.

Okyeame kwame foundation has collaborated with MDS – Lancet Laboratory, with the aim of providing free Hepatites B screening and vaccination to his loyal fans and people around the country.



According to Okyeame Kwame, the screening exercise is aimed at creating public awareness about hepatitis B, which has become rampant among people in the country.



The world Hepatitis B Day is 28th of July 2020, but due to the COVID – 19 pandemic, and social distancing protocols, the said project cannot be Commenced, to mark the celebration of the world Hepatites day .



However , the free Hiptatise B Screening is going to be kicked start online, from 24th of July, 2020 for the fans, and loyal customers of OK and MDS -Lancet laboratories .

The rules for one to be enrolled in it is very simple, Okyeame Kwame Foundation and MDS – Lancet Laboratory are looking for one hundred people in Ghana, to get free Hepatites B Screening.



Click on the link below to watch full video to check out how to get enrolled on the free Screening Campaign:





