Okyeame Kwame endorses ShugaLord

ShugaLord thrilled the audience at the show

Ebenezer Kabutey, known in showbiz as ShugaLord has received an endorsement from rap doctor, Okyeame Kwame after his performance at the grand finale of this year’s Miss Ghana pageant, August 21, 2020.

The ‘Made in Ghana’ ambassador made his known after the Kri8 signee’s stunning performance at the pageantry.



“My first time seeing this young man Shuga perform and he was on fire..... the world, watch out for Shugalord,’ Okyeame Kwame said in a video posted on his social media platform.



The show took place at the National Theatre. It served patrons with performances from many known and up and coming artistes.

Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui was crowned Miss Ghana 2020, Isabella Eyram Abgo was the first runner-up,



Annlisa Anangfio was the second runner-up and the fourth position was given to Selasi Penu whiles Patience Fafali Gagodo placed fifth.

