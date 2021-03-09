Okyeame Kwame lists 5 reasons why couples should avoid premarital sex

Okyeame Kwame with his wife Annica Nsiah Apau

Hiplife rapper Okyeame Kwame, who is venturing into a relationship and life coaching, has listed 5 reasons why it is not right for a couple to have premarital sex. - Advertisement - The rapper was recently seen advising Kuami Eugene about how to choose the right woman as a wife so his career doesn’t decline.

Okyeame Kwame this time around took to himself to educate young couples on the reasons why it will be necessary for them not to engage in premarital sex.



The 5 reasons listed by the rapper are;



1. Sex before marriage clouds their judgement on important decisions, especially when there are red flags in the relationship that need attention.



2. Waiting until marriage preserves the sacredness of sex between the couple

3. Not giving in to their desires teaches the couple self-control, which also helps them avoid the urge to cheat with others.



4. Avoiding sex saves either party from “feeling used” should the other call it quits



5. An unplanned pregnancy and/or STD, which can cripple an otherwise healthy relationship, will not be an issue.



