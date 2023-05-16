Okyeame Kwame opens up about his battle with depression

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, has candidly revealed that he experienced a period of depression as he approached his fortieth birthday.

In a myjoyonline.com report, Okyeame Kwame disclosed that during this challenging time, he preferred solitude and would even ignore phone calls from others.



The musician explained that his depression stemmed from concerns about producing more hit songs and living up to the competitive nature of the music industry.



However, Okyeame Kwame found solace when he developed a deep interest in climate change issues, which subsequently led him to champion various climate change initiatives.



"When I was turning 40, I became depressed. I didn't like my life. So I stayed indoors for almost a year. I didn't release an album, I didn't pick any calls. I stayed indoors for almost a year reflecting," Okyeame Kwame shared during the interview.

After emerging from this period of depression, Okyeame Kwame added that he realized that many of the factors that had caused his distress, such as societal expectations, his desire for musical success, and the urge to compete, were rooted in consumerism.



He came to understand that these concerns could lead one to act without considering the well-being of others or the environment.



“And after I came out of that depression, I realized that most of the things that depressed me (the way the society sees me, where I wanted my music to get to that it wasn’t getting to, the insatiable desire to become number one, the urge that I have to compete) all those are things that become a part of consumerism.



“They are things that will cause one to do things without considering the feeling of others without considering the feelings of the universe,” he told Kwame Dadzie.

In his journey of self-discovery, Okyeame Kwame acknowledged that the concept of "self" extended beyond his individual existence to encompass the people around him, the trees, and the animals.



This realization prompted him to place great importance on environmental preservation.



In line with his commitment to climate change ideals, Okyeame Kwame made a conscious decision to use coconut fibre in the manufacturing of his boxer brand, 'Love Equation.'



He emphasized that these shorts are biodegradable and do not utilize any animal residue, highlighting his dedication to sustainability.

As a forward-thinking entrepreneur, Okyeame Kwame envisions a future where plant-based materials like coconut fibre will replace animal products such as wool in clothing.



The self-acclaimed ‘RapDoctor’ claims he firmly believes in the restriction of animal product usage for the sake of environmental preservation.



Recognizing his dedication to environmental causes, Okyeame Kwame was appointed as Ghana's Climate Clock ambassador on August 12, 2021, during a ceremony held in Accra.



Since then, he has embarked on numerous campaigns to raise awareness and promote the preservation of the environment.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/BB