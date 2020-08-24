Entertainment

Okyeame Kwame praises Mijay after sterling Miss Ghana performance

Mijay thrilled the audience at the show

‘Sweet Vybez’ hitmaker Mijay has received an endorsement from ace Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame after she delivered a sterling performance at the grand finale of the Miss Ghana pageant, August 21.

The Ghanaian afro-dancehal ‘goddess’ thrilled fans with her latest single ‘Sweet Vybez’ as well as her 2019 smash hit ‘Carry Me Go’.



The show which was streamed online live from the National Theatre saw the attendees keenly paying attention to Mijay’s performance as the judges danced too her tunes.



At the end of the show, the rap doctor and ‘Made in Ghana’ ambassador following a photo session with Mijay, quickly endorsed her as the next big thing for Ghanaian afro-dancehal music.



Hinting of a collab between them, he said “Mijay, the prettiest girl in Ghana. I can’t wait for us to have a collab.”



Mijay also got an endorsement from Miss Ghana CEO Inna Patty.



Hailing from the Volta region of Ghana, Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui was crowned Miss Ghana 2020.

After a keenly contested show, the first runner-up went to Isabella Eyram Abgo and the second runner-up being Annlisa Anangfio.



The fourth position Selasi Penu whiles Patience Fafali Gagodo placed fifth.



Mijay’s new single ‘Sweet Vybez’ is still receiving massive airplay on radio and television.





Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

