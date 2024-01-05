Okyeame Kwame protects culture with successful Hiplife Party

Okyeama Kwame

Source: Okyeama Kwame

It was an atmosphere filled with nostalgia when multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame held his annual Hiplife Party at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill in Accra.

Ahead of this year’s Hiplife Party, a conversation erupted on the protection of the Hiplife Genre and ensuring it does not die.



Everything that happened at Okyeame Kwame’s Hiplife Party on December 25, was intentional to develop more equity and affection for the genre.



Musicians who graced the stage proved their mettle with thrilling performances.



The night saw performances from fast-rising young chap Abochi, Abiana, Souly Bird, Crazy Keys, Afriyie Wutah, Screwfaze and Jamaica’s Hezron, among others.

The moment everyone was waiting for came, as the evergreen Okyeame Kwame took his turn to dish out hit after hit.



The touch of a live band, coupled with a mystifying performance from Okyeame Kwame, made it quite impossible for revellers to sit and watch, as they stood on their feet and danced throughout.



On the night, Okyeame Kwame wished the ecstatic patrons a happy new year filled with more success in the years ahead.



The party got to another height when ace Disc Jockey Andy Dosty took his turn on the turntable as journeyed through some breathtaking hiplife tunes from back in the day.