Okyeame Kwame reveals what Sarkodie must do for him before he finally quits rapping

Okyeame Kwame and Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has said before he hangs his boots and quits rapping, he needs to collaborate with Sarkodie.

According to him, until he collaborates with the rapper, he is not going to quit rapping.



Speaking on Hitz FM Daybreak Hitz Show hosted by Andy Dosty, Okeyeme Kwame admitted that he used to think he was the best rapper until the likes of Sarkodie, came through.



Thus a collaboration with Sarkodie will ultimately draw the curtains down on his career.

“I used to feel I was the greatest rapper for many years until Sarkodie, EL, Joey B, Gemini, Edem and the likes emerged. I was like, “What is this type of new rap that I haven’t heard before?”



If there’s one thing I must do before I quit rapping, it should be a collaboration with Sarkodie,” Okyeame Kwame said.



Okyeame Kwame has only one music he has done together with Sarkodie, KKD.