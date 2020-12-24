Okyeame Kwame’s son shocks top American rapper after mimicking his rap song

One of the well-known battle rappers in America publicly named as NemRaps from Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York has applauded the son of Okyeame Kwame for miming to his song word for word.
The son of the Rap Doctor, identified as Sir Kwame Bota, was seen in a video with his little sister, reciting Nems Rap's song.
The video which is already trending on all social media platforms has left people in dismay, on how an 11-year-old child could deliver such amazing and difficult tongue-twisting rap from the American artist.
Reacting to the video, NemRaps was amazed for the unknown little fan, as he shared the video on his Instagram page status with a touching message.
He wrote, "This is why we do music, when your music is heard internationally and people are reciting the lyrics word for word, no other award can compare, am Humbled. "
Legendary Okyeame Kwame has already collaborated with his two kids (Sir & Sante) on two songs, which has already received global recognition.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Amerado releases new single titled 'Kyere Me' featuring Okyeame Kwame
- I cried when Obuor lost NPP primaries – Okyeame Kwame
- Music didn't make me a womaniser - Okyeame Kwame
- Okyeame Kwame explains why he is still relevant in the music industry
- My wife is highly experienced, has all the qualities of a good manager - Okyeame Kwame
- Read all related articles