Okyeame Kwame under fire over armed robbery-LGBT comparison

Okyeame Kwame is a popular Hiplife artiste

Popular Ghanaian Hiplife sensation Okyeame Kwame is under fire over a tweet he made comparing armed robbery and homosexuality.

This comes after his submission on UTV’s United Showbiz Show raised eyebrows.



In his submission on March 9, 2024, Okyeame Kwame said that he was more concerned with other problems than the topic of the Anti-LGBT+ Bill currently awaiting assent by the president.



He expressed that addressing the rampant corruption and economic issues should take precedence over the bill, which is currently pending presidential approval.



In a tweet on March 12, 2024, in reply to a post by veteran comedian Kwaku Sintim-Misa asking if his “Afia Siriboe” persona would be arrested if the bill was passed, Okyeame Kwame brought up the comparison.



“You have three adult children, two of them are thieves, and the other is a homosexual, which one would you be more worried about?” he stated.



His post, however, was met with various reactions from social media, many of whom criticised his analogy.

This situation comes on the back of the ongoing conversation about LGBT+ rights and societal values in Ghana.



The Anti-LGBT+ Bill is a law that seeks to impose harsh penalties and restrictions on LGBTQ+ people and their allies in Ghana.



The bill includes provisions such as imprisonment and bans for people engaging in pro-LGBTQ+ actions.



The bill, which was passed by parliament on February 28, 2024, and awaits the president's assent, aims to protect Ghanaian family values and culture from foreign LGBTQ+ influence.



However, the bill has been criticized by human rights groups, civil society organizations, LGBTQ+ activists, and some celebrities and diplomats, who say the bill violates the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ people and their supporters and could harm Ghana's economy, health, education, and foreign relations.



View some posts below.

You have three Adult children , two of them are thieves and the other is a homosexual which one would you be more worried about ? https://t.co/YqlPiE6fYN — ARTIVIST (@Okyeamekwame) March 12, 2024

We have a grown old man from Kumasi who wakes up to wear boxers showing his di — Casemiro FC (@AmgPope) March 12, 2024

I just knew the okyeame Kwame was going to say something silly. Like I just knew it. — Afrosamurai (@Proph3tofDoom) March 12, 2024

okyeame kwame truly thinks he’s woke



chaale people read one book or get on any trend and think they’re smart? lmaoo — kofi (@kofi3x) March 12, 2024

But who added the okyeame to your name? Coss https://t.co/xNMujiG6if — Essel (@Esselguy) March 12, 2024

wtf is wrong with okyeame kwame — 21 (@_panyinn) March 12, 2024

Okyeame do you deliberately do this or what? Ah chale it’s not funny anymore — BIG STORMZY ???????? (@OriginalObeng) March 12, 2024

Can someone on his team tell him to delete this atrociously bigoted and ignorant take immediately? Does he not have a PR team managing his image?



Quelle les fuckons????? https://t.co/cJAkbyoRkm — Rich Aunty Kwakyewa #QueerLivesMatter (@bougiefeminist) March 12, 2024

charle who dey use your own acc? the person dey disgrace you big time https://t.co/yBQsE7KPVH — .21 (@bicchesfw21) March 12, 2024

