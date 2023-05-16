Okyeame Kwame urges the youth to disregard advice and follow their inner voice

Renowned Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame

Renowned Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, has stated that he strongly believes that the lives of young people can become limited when they unquestioningly follow the advice of others.

In a myjoyonline.com report, the self acclaimed 'Rap Doctor' encouraged the youth not to listen to advice, stating that those who offer advice do so out of fear for the person being advised.



"Don't listen to advice. I beg you, young people. Because after listening to advice over the years, look at where we are.



“What I am saying is nothing new. If you pay attention, if you meditate on your thoughts, you will see that what I am saying is what you already know," he emphasized.



Okyeame Kwame expressed the belief that human beings have two voices within them - the voice of the body and the voice of God or the spirit.



He asserted that it is advisable to listen to the voice of God, as the voice of the body often tempts individuals towards indulgence and shortcuts, while the voice of God encourages love, meeting the right people, making sacrifices, and being in control of one's actions.

"The voice of the body wants you to overeat, be lazy, cheat your boss, and take shortcuts. It pushes you to do things quickly without putting in much effort.



“On the other hand, the voice of God within you wants you to love, connect with the right individuals, make sacrifices, and discipline your body. It wants you to emulate figures like Christ, Mohammed, or any other inspiring role model. Listen to that voice of God," he advised.



Okyeame Kwame further explained that most people who offer advice are motivated by fear.



For example, parents may discourage their children from pursuing a career in rap because they are afraid that it may lead to a lack of success.



However, he highlighted his accomplishments and pointed out successful rappers like Sarkodie and M.anifest, who serve as inspiration in the society.

Reiterating his stance, Okyeame Kwame, the ambassador for "Made in Ghana," encouraged young people to pay attention to the positive things they hear from within themselves.



He emphasized that this inner voice will guide them in making the right decisions and living fulfilling lives.



