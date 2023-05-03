Okyeame Kwame wins defamation lawsuit against Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Okyeame Kwame

Veteran Ghanaian musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has lost a defamatory lawsuit filed against him by colleague musician Okyeame Kwame, Ghana’s Hub For Pop Culture & Urban Entertainment News – www.nydjlive.com can confirm.

Following an arbitration process which was subsequently adopted by the courts as a consent judgement on March 23, 2023, Gyedu Blay Ambolley has as part of the settlement issued an apology retracting his defamatory comments against Okyeame Kwame.



In a post shared on LinkedIn weeks ago, Gyedu Blay Amolly wrote;



“In the course of an interview on 3FM on the 22nd of February 2020 concerning the use of some funds donated by the Government of Ghana to the Musicians Association of Ghana (MUSIGHA), I was mistaken concerning some of the details of the matter, particularly with respect to my colleague musician and MUSIGHA member Kwame Nsiah Apau also known as Okyeame Kwame and I wish to correct and clarify those facts as follows:



"Obour did not give Okyeame Kwame a personal loan from MUSIGHA funds. To support artists and enable them access to loans, MUSIGHA entered an arrangement with Midland Bank and provided security/collateral for the arrangement. Okyeame Kwame only took advantage of the initiative and applied for a loan from Midland Bank which he was given. He has informed me that he has since paid back the bank in full.



"To the extent that my earlier statements may have affected the reputation of Okyeame Kwame, I apologize and state that the errors in my statements were not made maliciously.”

Gyedu Blay in an interview with TV3 on February 23, 202, alleged that the former President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffour ‘Obour, shared among some musicians an amount of GHc2 million given to the union by the government.



Asked who these musicians were, the veteran musician mentioned Okyeame Kwame, Bessa Simons, Ben Brako and TiC as some of the beneficiaries.



