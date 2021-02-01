Ola Michael calls me his brother but opposing my appointment – Okraku-Mantey

Mark Okraku-Mantey, President, Creative Arts Council

One of the contenders for the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey has expressed shock at the opposition to his appointment by people close to him.

Mark Okraku-Mantey is shocked that Ola Michael who he executed several projects with is today opposing his appointment as a Deputy Minister with claims that he hasn’t delivered at the Creative Arts Council where he’s been for the past four years.



He, however, believes that such opposition is great for a leader like himself because it will motivate and spur him on to greatness.



“The one that I saw (opposing the campaigns) and I was surprised is Ola Michael who said I’m not fit for the deputy ministerial position because I haven’t delivered at the Creative Arts Council. [Do] you know why I’m surprised? Because we eat together and we do a lot together but it is nothing. When I saw a shot (of his comment), I said it is all good because Ola is one person we did a lot of things with at the council and he knows, so if he says the council didn’t do anything, I’m wondering if the bill wasn’t passed.



"But as you take the leadership space, you should train yourself to see a lot of Judases around you. People you roll with will disagree with you and it is part of leadership. You must accept them and see them as another side of motivating you. And also realize that people are watching you to do the right to change the narrative,” Okraku-Mantey said.

The race for who occupies the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture position in Akufo-Addo’s next government.



There are several names that have come up with several others lobbying to take up the position. However, several industry players have kicked against the appointment of Mark Okraku-Mantey who seems to be in the lead for the contest.



Shatta Wale is one of such people who have warned to establish a political party to oppose the NPP if Okraku-Mantey is appointed as a Deputy Minister.