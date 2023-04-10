0
Ola Michael suggests ways Ghana's film industry can be saved

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Famous Ghanaian film producer and director, Ola Michael, has passionately spoken about things he believes can be done to save the dying Ghana Movie Industry.

In an interview on One Ghana TV on Youtube, Ola disclosed that if care is not taken, the movie industry might die because the key players are taking many things for granted.

Asked how the situation can be salvaged as soon as possible, the Neat FM presenter mentioned that even though hosting radio shows has taken a lot of his time now, he has observed the industry keenly in the last few months and believes that there is the need for some drastic changes.

One of the changes he listed was the need for over 200 exhibition centers or cinemas for producers of movies in Ghana.

According to Ola, if these exhibition centers are constructed, people will not be afraid to invest their money in quality movies because they are sure that in the end, they will get their money back.

He also indicated that it was high time the English language was taken seriously by producers in Ghana if they want to reach a larger audience because the Twi dialect used in most movies is only restricted to people in Ghana and those overseas who can speak the dialect.

Ola also stressed that it was high time the industry started to introduce more creatives into the space instead of placing the focus on just a single individual because once that is the case, people will easily get fed up from seeing the same face all the time.

