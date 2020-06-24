Entertainment

Olakunle Churchill adds his voice to demolishing at Nigerian High Commission

Nigerian businessman Dr. Olakunle Churchill has added his voice to the demolishing of the apartment block on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana on Friday, June 19.

According to reports, the building was demolished by unknown armed men who arrived at the location with bulldozers in the night and carried out the demolishing.



The Ghanaian government responded swiftly by assuring the Nigerian High Commission that investigations are underway to fish out the perpetrators for them to face the law.



In a brief statement made on the event, Dr. Olakunle Churchill called for a peaceful resolution of the situation and asked Nigerians to remain calm as Ghana has no ill-intentions against the country or its citizens since the two countries have enjoyed a bilateral relationship for a long time.



He said; ‘’Sincerely, my take on this whole Ghana-Nigeria issue with regards to the demolishing that took place over the weekend, I want to say emphatically that Ghana as a country has no ill intentions towards Nigeria as we are one; however, I would appreciate seeing that firm measures are taken to bring the perpetrators to book. In the time of this 'new normal', we need to band together rather than harbour bigotry’’.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has visited the site of demolishing and re-assured the Nigerian High Commission that investigations are being carried out.



Dr. Olakunle Churchill is a Nigerian serial entrepreneur and philanthropist who operate his businesses in Ghana as well. He has embarked on several projects in both countries over the past couple of years.









Source: Tmgh Live, Contributor

