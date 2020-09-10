Entertainment

'Old tag' making Highlife unattractive to the youth - Bisa Kdei

Ghanaian musician Bisa Kdei has opined that the unattractive tag given to the Highlife genre has hindered its growth and level of involvement by upcoming artistes.

“The Highlife genre which is an original Ghanaian sound is about telling stories but most fast-rising artistes are less interested in the genre because of what they have heard,” Bisa noted in an interview with Y 107.9 FM’s Rev Erskine.



According to Bisa Kdei the notion being spread on various media platforms gets to the young ones. “When you have a powerful platform and you talk about Highlife being old, it gets into the minds of people and it becomes a problem”.



“So I encourage people to know that Highlife comes from Ghana and we must support it,” he told listeners of the ‘Myd Morning Radio’ show.



The musician noted that just as Afrobeats has been promoted and accepted in Ghana, the same can be done to revive the Highlife genre. “It is the packaging”.

He, however, acknowledged efforts being put in by a few to make the Highlife genre great again.



Reacting to allegations that he refuses to collaborate with other artistes, Bisa noted that it was false.



He indicated that some people claim they try to reach him but in actuality, they never did. “Sometimes someone will tell me they tried to reach me but become silent when I asked them the number they tried reaching me on.”



