Old video of Nana Agradaa gifting Asiamah a brand new SUV resurfaces

Asiamah taking a glance at his SUV

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Kwarteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, gifted her junior pastor, whom she is now married to, Asiamah, a brand new SUV months prior to their marriage.

Nana Agradaa, while handing over the car to Asiamah, noted that he used to be her personal driver when he was his junior pastor but decided to gift the car to him to have one on his own.



Asiamah, who was elated at the sight of the car expressed his gratitude to Nana Agradaa for surprising him with such a huge gift that transformed his life and made him a better person.



In a video shared by an Instagram account with the name aba_the _great and sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Agradaa handed over the car keys to Asiamah and urged him to take good care of it.



The video of Nana Agradaa gifting Asiamah a brand new car resurfaced after they married recently.



This is the conversation that ensued between Nana Agradaa and her husband, Asiamah while presenting the SUV.

Nana Agradaa: This is after church service and I am with Angel Asiamah.



Asiamah: Yes my lord.



Nana Agradaa: Let's be honest, today my son looks good.



Asiamah: Time changes.



Nana Agradaa: Like by now I would give my car keys to Angel to drive it but today his car is here.

Asiamah: Yes, I have my own car keys.



Nana Agradaa: So open it and let's see, the camera should capture everything for people to see.



Asiamah: So this is it, a brand new car [SUV] and it looks good too.



Nana Agradaa: This world is some way, is it good that I gave you a car or not because what is happening is amazing.



Asiamah: Right now I am on my own, I will not drive your car anymore.

On Saturday, November 26, 2023, Nana Agradaa was reported to have tied the knot with her junior pastor, Asiamah in a private wedding session.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Agradaa was clad in her all-white wedding apparel with her husband, pastor Asiamah also in his white attire to match the occasion.



Nana Agradaa, while taking the wedding vow and putting the ring on Asiamah’s finger, was heard saying, “I Mrs. Patricia Asiamah take you [Asiamah] as my lovely husband. I will love you and I will care for you forever. In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, Amen.”



The details of the marriage ceremony were not made known prior to the event with the images and videos circulating on social media afterwards.

It was believed that the ceremony was held at a private place with the family members of the spouses and close friends present to grace the occasion.







SB/OGB



