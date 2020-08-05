Entertainment

Older women like me also have sexual feelings – Christiana Awuni

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni

Looking all beautiful when she made an appearance in the studios of Neat FM for an interview with Ola Michaels on the Entertainment GH show, popular Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni stated that older women have strong sexual feelings.

The host of the show, Ola Michaels suggested to Sam Darko a pundit on the show for them to search for a man for the beautiful well-endowed actress, but she declined and said in today’s world no one can pick a man for a lady.



As the conversation progressed, Christiana Awuni reacted to a question posed by Sam Darko seeking to find reasons why older women want men around them, citing ‘Kyeiwaa’ as an example.



“Maame Christy,” said people need people to share ideas, think together and experience sexual satisfaction hence in as much as properties and others might be a package in a marriage, at their age now as women, this is the time they feel an intense urge for sex and also this is the time they really ought to enjoy sex.

Source: SammyKay Media

