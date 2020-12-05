Omah Lay to join Efya for her drive-in cinema and concert

Songstress, Efya will headline the 2020 Somewhere in Ghana Concert

Source: James Kyere, Contributor

Somewhere In Ghana has become one of the biggest events to look forward to in December here in Ghana. Multiple award-winning songstress, songwriter and actress, Efya will headline the concert alongside her Nigerian counterpart, Stanley Omah Didia , known professionally as Omah Lay.

The end of year event put together by Street-Life Entertainment is set to take place on Saturday, December 19 at the Untamed Empire, Spintex Road, Accra.



For the past two years, the event has been held at upscale and indulgent hotels and restaurants including Accra City Hotel, Kempinski Hotel, Ibist Styles Hotel, Zen Gardens, Peduase Valley Resort, Bosphorus Restaurant, etc



Dubbed “Drive-In Cinema and Concert With Efya” for this December, the event will feature indigenous and Intriguing movies like Away Bus, others while an incredible lineup of your favorite heavy-hitting artists across the African continent perform intermittently to support Efya.



This informal, carnivalesque atmosphere in a form of cinema structure within the enclosed space, will lend itself to a strange combination of socialization and isolation. Outside of the car, attendees could mix and meet new people. Inside, they enjoy privacy and a viewing opportunity that had more in common with the living room than the movie palace.

This could be described as distinctive and remarkable because it is the first time an event of that nature would be held in Ghana.



The concert of its first kind, promises to be held annually to showcase the beauty of our creative industry and culture with live experience.



The Gingham boss made the announcement via her official Twitter handle:





