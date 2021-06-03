Omane Achempong reveals how top presenters sleep with married gospel musicians

Gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Ghanaian gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong has alleged there are top radio and television presenters who have sexual intercourse with female married gospel musicians in order to promote their songs.

“Some women musicians show up with rings; she would be wearing a ring because she’s a married woman, but because she’s looking for a way to promote her song, a presenter asks a wedded wife for sex before they promote their songs,” the Zaphenath Paneah hit maker disclosed on Legends on TV XYZ hosted by Agyemang Prempeh (Agyengo).



“There is one who even showed me a list in his office containing names of women he had slept with before helping them,” he disclosed as he argued that such presenters overlook the rings of the gospel artistes.



Asked to name the particular presenter, Omane Acheampong declined but said the presenter is well-known gospel presenter.



“The list he showed me, most of the names I saw are gospel musicians,” he added and explained that the unfortunate incident happens when the female artistes lack money to pay for the promotion of their songs and subsequently end up in bed with the presenter in exchange for music promotion.



“Brother, we know a lot of things.. the gospel musicians were more on the list,” he added when the host expressed shock at the ‘Aporsor’ hitmaker’s revelations.

Emphasizing on what causes such problems he mentioned that, because some can’t pay for promotions and they are fortunate to be women they end up exchanging that with sex.



He however noted that presenters might decide not to play a man’s song because he doesn’t have money but on the other side there are options.



“We men if we can’t afford to pay probably they won’t play our songs but for the women it’s sad,” he added.



The ‘Tabita Kum’ composer went on and showered praises on the host for playing his songs without asking for money and stressed it is not all presenters who are generous.



“As for you Agyemang you have helped me a lot. I don’t get money for you as people would want me to but you play and promote my songs,” he said.