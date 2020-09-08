Entertainment

Omar Sterling announces debut solo album, R2Bees’ album and Mugeez's EP

Omar Sterling (in black) has done a number of solo projects

Ghanaian hip-hop musician Omar Sterling has announced his first solo album and its release date. The “Nineteen Ninety” rapper, who is a member of hiplife/afrobeats duo R2Bees, has taken to Twitter to announce that he is ready to release his first ever solo album.

Formerly known as Paedae, the rapper said the album is titled “Same Earth Different Worlds” and is set to launched this month, September.



He revealed this in a tweet in August, saying: “My debut album SAME EARTH DIFFERENT WORLDS drops next month”.



And on Monday, September 8, he announced another news of an album release from his group and a solo EP from his mate, Mugeez.



According to him, R2Bees album will be out in October, followed by Mugeez’s EP scheduled for release in December this year.



“Omar Sterling album this month. R2bees album next month. Mugeez EP December,” he tweeted.

He, however, refused to give more details about his project and that of his group and Mugeez.



It’s unclear who will feature on his album and the producers behind it, including the exact launch date and venue.



This is not the first solo project by Omar Sterling.



In 2016, he released a solo mixtape album, titled “Victory through Harmony”. It’s an 18-track project which features Mugeez and Wizkid, and other rising stars.



He is also a successful solo artiste, with hit singles like “Nineteen Ninety”, “Damba Flow”, “Casino Freestyle” and “Bob Marley.”

