Omar Sterling beats Wizkid in ‘wrestling match’

Some fun moments were captured between Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, and Omar Sterling, of Ghanaian musical duo, R2bees, recently.
A video making the rounds on the internet captured Wizkid and Omar Sterling wrestling.
The Ghanaian rapper appeared to overpower Wizkid who ran away but Sterling chased and knocked him down.
A referee’s voice could be heard counting to see whether the Starboy boss could accept defeat or rise.
The video was cut before the end of the counting.
Both parties have established a very strong relationship over the past years and are mostly seen together at various events or even at home.
Watch the video below:
WWE,Championship fight against wizkid & omar__sterling ???????? pic.twitter.com/l11L3ndi1l— ????????ℤ???????????? ????ℂ ????????ℝ????????????ℝ (@wizkidfcforever) May 18, 2023