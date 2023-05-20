0
Menu
Entertainment

Omar Sterling beats Wizkid in ‘wrestling match’

WIZKID AND R2BEES.png Wizkid in a pose with the R2Bees, Omar sterling (extreme right)

Sat, 20 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Some fun moments were captured between Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, and Omar Sterling, of Ghanaian musical duo, R2bees, recently.

A video making the rounds on the internet captured Wizkid and Omar Sterling wrestling.

The Ghanaian rapper appeared to overpower Wizkid who ran away but Sterling chased and knocked him down.

A referee’s voice could be heard counting to see whether the Starboy boss could accept defeat or rise.

The video was cut before the end of the counting.

Both parties have established a very strong relationship over the past years and are mostly seen together at various events or even at home.

Watch the video below:

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name