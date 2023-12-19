Omayor features Kwame Yogot on 'Arroglass'

Omayor and Kwame Yogot

Source: GNA

After successful collaborations with Kuami Eugene, Sista Afia etc., Omayor returns with a new one ahead of the upcoming season, and this time he puts on the "Biibi Besi" hitmaker, Kwame Yogot.

Titled "Arroglass", this party starter song comes at a time when music lovers have been anticipating something much more groovy and relatable.



Omayor on this newly curated street anthem cements his stature as a force to reckon with, projecting another versatility that really suits the festive season ahead.



Kwame Yogot's scintillating lyrics light up the vibe on the song, making the collaboration not just a street anthem but a global hit that will be enjoyed for years.



Produced by multiple award-winning producers Dr Ray Beat, Omayor promises to release the visuals of the song in the coming days.

Going by the song artwork alone, most music lovers will be anticipating for the music video and we can't wait.



You can connect with Omayor on his various social media handles Facebook: (Omayor) and Instagram (Omayor official).



