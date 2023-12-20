Omayor 'recruits' Kwame Yogot on 'Arroglass'

Omayor and Kwame Yogot

Source: My Ghana TV

After successful collaborations with Kuami Eugene, Sista Afia, etc., Omayor returns with a new one ahead of the upcoming festive season, and this time he puts on the "Biibi Besi" hitmaker, Kwame Yogot

Titled "Arroglass", this party starter song comes at a time when music lovers have been anticipating something much more groovy and relatable.



Omayor on this newly curated street anthem cements his stature as a force to reckon with, projecting another versatility that suits the festive season ahead



Kwame Yogot's scintillating lyrics light up the vibe of the song, making the collaboration not just a street anthem but a global hit that will be enjoyed for years

Produced by multiple award-winning producer Dr. Ray Beat, Omayor promises to release the visuals of the song in the next coming days



Going by the song's artwork alone, most music lovers will be anticipating the music video and Omayor has assured the public it will be out anytime soon.