Omotola Jalade Ekeinde shares secret of 27 years marriage to hubby

Actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband Captain Matthew Ekeinde

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has shared some of the secrets that has kept her marriage for the past 27 years.

The actress who clocked 45 in February stated in an interview that her marriage to Captain Matthew Ekeinde has lasted this long because she does not 'rub shoulders' with him



She added that a woman would be respected by her man if she submits to him, adding that women should not claim equality with their men.



While granting the interview, the actress who started having children at 19 made it known that she doesn't go to the market to buy foodstuff for her family.



She said her husband usually purchases all the items needed in the house.

She attempted to go once but her husband warned her never to follow him again because of the attention and crowd she pulled.



Omotola also stated that her partner is her greatest fan. He buys all her movies and watches them. He even frames all the posters of her movie in their house.



The Nollywood actress made it known that she doesn't watch her movies as her husband does.