0
Menu
Entertainment

‘Once upon a riddle’

Kobi Ansa2 One of the characters

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: Scribe News

Last Saturday witnessed one of the most spectacular stories ever told on stage at the National Theatre.

Despite an unfortunate over two-hour power outage that nearly marred Kobina Ansah’s most talked about the play, ONCE UPON A RIDDLE, the musical happened successfully with hundreds of theatre lovers in attendance.

ONCE UPON A RIDDLE tells the tale of a Ghanaian superstar who was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer on his birthday. Having just 6 months to live, he meets a mysterious man who promises to give him extra life only if he could answer a riddle.

Patrons were thrilled by original songs written by Kobina Ansah while being held spellbound by a riddle that many of them were trying to answer. Some had to stay in the dark and wait for power to be restored to quench their thirst for suspense.

According to Kobina Ansah, the 13-cast member of his original musical rehearsed for 3 months.

Speaking on what it takes to continue running such events, the playwright recounted, “It takes a lot to pull off a play like this. A lot of work goes on in the background. We don’t have support systems to ease our efforts. We are doing what we can with the little we have.”



Kobina Ansah and his team are planning a re-run of the play.

Source: Scribe News
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried