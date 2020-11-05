'One good term deserves another' - Obour releases Akufo-Addo campaign song

Musician turned politician, Bice Osei Kuffour has composed a campaign song for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Bice Osei Kuffour, known in showbiz as Obour, is the immediate past President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and a defeated Parliamentary aspirant of Asante Akyem South constituency.



He was routed during the ruling NPP Primaries this year as he failed to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Kwaku Asante Boateng.



Obour, in his campaign song which says 'One Good Term Deserves Another', made a clarion call on Ghanaians to give the President a second term in office.



He listed the achievements of President Nana Akufo-Addo, in his first term, citing his free Senior High School (SHS) policy, the One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, the Nation's Builders Corps (NABCO) among other major government interventions to better the lives of Ghanaians.



He also didn't leave out the President's management of the COVID-19 crisis and his supply of free water and electricity to the citizenry.



''Nana Addo is by far the best President Ghana can ever ask for'', he stated.

He also urged Ghanaians to vote for all the Parliamentary candidates of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Explaining his inspiration behind the song, he said; ''I was motivated to craft this masterpiece which has been adopted by the Ashanti Advertising Committee for the party as my personal contribution towards Victory 2020 for the NPP and as an appreciation token for the quality leadership shown by the Nana Addo led government in their first tenure of office.''



Obour is currently a Co-convener of the Aspirants Unite for Victory, a group uniting all the defeated Parliamentary aspirants of the NPP to fully support the President for victory during the December 7 general elections.



He also doubles as a Secretary to the Ashanti Advertising and Events Committee of the party.



