One of Ghana's finest female drummers AMGEE drops heavy drum video cover

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Priscilla who is widely known as AMGEE is out with a new drum cover of the song 'Hossana' originally composed and produced by International award-winning legendary gospel musician Kirk Franklin.

AMGEE is one of the few phenomenal female potential drummers whose inspiration and determination to become a professional instrumentalist can never be deterred.



In her new drum cover, AMGEE looks quite relaxed whilst displaying incredible skills on the drum kits with all her punches on point.



Based in Accra, she is well known to be part of an 'All Female musical group' called The Travailers' Crew, spearheaded by Clement Afreh, a renowned music director and a leader of most choirs in Kumasi.

AMGEE has earned admiration from lots of musicians both in Ghana and the diaspora.



Click to watch her new video.



