One-week Celebration of Peace FM's Nana Agyei Sikapa underway

The One Week of the late journalist is happening at Achimota Mile 7

The one-week observation of the passing of Peace FM's Nana Agyei Sikapa, is underway at Achimota Mile in Accra.

Family members, friends, and sympathizers as well as management and staff of the Despite Media Group, have gathered at the Achimota Mile 7 Presbyterian School park to observe one week of his demise.



The renowned broadcaster who was known in private life as Daniel Adjei Peprah, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, after battling ill health for about two years.