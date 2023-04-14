'Online dating should not be an option for a believer' - Prophetess

File photo of a happy couple

A prophetess has told Christians that online dating should not be their formula for finding love.

Prophetess CyyCyy O Power said Christ has given Christians the formula to dating and that should be seeking first the kingdom of God.



She said when Christians seek the kingdom of God, love, marriage, children, and a house will be added.



"Don't seek online dating," she urged her congregation.



As she spoke, her husband, Prophet Onyeka Power, nodded his agreement beside her.



“Online dating should not be an option for a believer,” the prophetess stressed in the caption.

According to her, believers need to be careful and discerning with their modes of selecting partners.



She added that Christians should ask God for wisdom and guidance when choosing a partner, adding that most online suitors do not tilt toward being believers.



Watch the video below:



