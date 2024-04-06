'Online trolls are usually unhappy about themselves' – Joeboy

Popular Nigerian singer, Joeboy

Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale, popularly known as Joeboy, has stated that people who often troll others on social media do not love themselves.

Speaking in an interview with 3FM, the songwriter disclosed that the act of 'trolling' is an expression of the way people feel about themselves.



He revealed, “I feel like love can be the solution or love is the solution to a lot of things because people will treat themselves better if they truly love themselves.



“And I feel like sometimes when I see trolls on the internet I think it’s an expression about the way they feel about themselves."

He added, “I promise you if you love yourself, you won’t pick a phone and say bad things about other people.



“I know that love is the answer but it takes a long journey and a lot of effort and intention but the fact that I preach about love doesn’t mean you should come and look for my trouble”.