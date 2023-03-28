0
Only a man with two wives knows which of them owns his heart - Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie Red.png Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Famous Nigerian actor and director, Yul Edochie has disclosed that it’s only a man with two wives that knows who owns his heart.

Yul, who is married to two women, has stirred reactions on social media with his disclosure of who owns a polygamous man’s heart while responding to a post he shared on his Twitter handle.

According to the tweet, ”who owns a man’s heart between a woman who is good in bed and another who can cook?”

Commenting on the post he shared, the actor said neither cooking nor being good in bed is enough to win hearts as there is more to it.

He wrote: “Ask the man. Only him can answer the question. Owning a man’s heart doesn’t come from cooking or being good in bed. There’s more to it.”

Source: mynigeria.com
