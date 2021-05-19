Only bitter people live their lives through insults on social media - Empress Gifty

Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Empress Gifty also known as Gifty Adorye Oppong has said during an interview with Amansan Krakye that those who often use offensive and insulting words on social media are mostly bitter with their lives.

Empress Gifty made these comments about social media bullying when she was asked her opinion about those who often use offensive language whilst speaking on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



She answered “Sometimes I always tell myself that those who mostly use offensive and insulting words on social media, most of them are depressed.



“Some of them are not up to your level and some of them come to comment under your post because of jealousy,” Empress Gifty added.

“Some are full of hatred and their lives are so bitter to the extent that even what most people will see as beautiful they see it otherwise,” she said on Kastle Drive.



Empress Gifty who is formerly known as Gifty Osei revealed that she doesn’t get bothered about social media bullying especially when those who do it have a deliberate agenda.



“So for me when I see people like that I just want to get closer to them and I want to know why they are doing that. Those that I see that they’re doing it deliberately I don’t worry myself about them,” she ended.