Only fools doubt proof - Sonnie Badu slams critics over non-use of crutches at concert

Musician and pastor of Rockhill Chapel, Sonnie Badu has clapped back at critics who accused him of faking his leg injury in the aftermath of his 'Rhythms of Africa' concert.

The concert took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on December 9, 2023.



Recall that in early December, Sonnie Badu revealed that he was the victim of a domestic accident that led to his hospitalization and surgery.



He disclosed on United Showbiz that he slipped on a staircase and his legs got caught in the rails. The resulting injury led to surgery, leaving him in crutches.



Despite that, Sonnie Badu proceeded with his ministration, singing and dancing to the delight of many during the concert. However, critics doubted the authenticity of his condition, accusing him of faking the injury for clout.



In response, Sonnie Badu clapped back at his detractors in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) page, quoting a user who commented about people who accused him of faking the injury, he declared such people “fools”.

“Only fools doubt proof,” he posted.



He expressed gratitude to those who motivated him and even stated that he was able to give only 30 percent as he wasn’t himself during the concert.



“Can I tell you something? My ministration was 30 percent if you really know me you will know that I was not myself,” he said.



View the posts below



