Only fools will say I don’t qualify to be president – Kumchacha insists

Prophet Nicholas Osei, also known as ‘Kumchacha’, has reiterated that naysayers doubting his capabilities to contest the presidential seat in the forthcoming 2024 general elections are a bunch of fools.

Earlier in an earlier interview with OkayFM’s Halifax, Kumchacha made similar comments at critics who raised aspersions over his political ambition when his flyers popped up.



“You have the right to comment on whether I can get it or not, but if you say I'm not qualified to be a president, then you're a fool. You have no sense to say that to a gentleman like me who has declared his intention of running for president as unqualified,” he earlier stated with fury.



Quite recently when Kumchacha made an appearance on UTV’s Untied Showbiz, he almost attacked entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo for asserting that he would not be voted for, should he contest.



But touching on how harsh and sentimental he gets each time people question his capabilities, the Heaven's Gate Ministries founder said:



“If people would just share opinions on the issue then I don’t have a problem. But to tell me I do not qualify for that position is one big mistake you’ll ever make.



"Anyone who says that is such a big fool and God will punish him or her accordingly. Such people are senseless,” he stressed.

Asked whether his verbal attacks and choice of words would not inhibit his chances, Kumchacha retorted: “Then tell Kennedy Agyapong to also resign. Between Kennedy and myself who even insults more? Yet he is also contesting. People are free to predict whether I’ll win or not and I don’t have a problem with that. But to tell me I don’t qualify to be a president is what I’ll not accept.



"Foolishness is transferable. So, if such people are fools, it means their parents and family members are also fools. Some people are foolish simply because their family heads are foolish. It runs in the blood.”



