Only money and sex make me happy - Ruby of Date Rush

Source: Svtv Africa, Contributor

Ruby of Date Rush Fame has disclosed that money and sex are the two things that make her happy in life.

She made the revelation in an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa stating that once she has the money to spend and ’good’ sex, she is content.



"I don't feel okay when I don't have money. I get moody as well. Also, good sex. Sometimes when you mention sex people tend to think you're bad but it is not that. It is important and it makes you feel good and relaxed,” she said.



In response to her type of man, Ruby disclosed that she prefers a tall and handsome man. His complexion does not matter but he must have money.

"I can't date a student or a guy who just started working. It must be a guy who must have worked for a while, has a car, home don't can be comfortable,” she added.



Ruby is currently single and healing from her previous relationship but hopes to get into a relationship soon.



