Only money launderers keep investing in an unstructured music industry - Sound Engineer

Ghanaian record producer and creative entrepreneur, Kofi Boachie-Ansah II, aka Beat Menace, has stated that with the current state of the Ghana music industry, only money launderers or ‘stupid’ people keep investing in it.

He said this in a live studio discussion on Showbiz A-Z on JoyFM, where he asserted that the Ghanaian music industry needs more than just financial investment to see growth.



He further stressed the importance of developing artistes and structuring the industry before seeking investors.



“We need to start having conversations about nurturing talent. If you walk into a room full of creatives and ask them what they need, many of them will say we need investors in the industry, but I disagree. We need investors, but that comes secondary to other factors. What we need is artiste development, industry structuring, and then investors,” he said.



Beat Menace bluntly stated that pouring money into an unstructured industry is either foolish or suspicious, suggesting it could be a cover for money laundering.



“When people start throwing huge sums of money in a space that is not well-structured to ensure their returns, it is due to two things, either the person is stupid or trying to launder money,” he said.



“98 per cent of artistes in Ghana today, if you give them a million dollars, many of them will not invest in the craft because they know they won’t get the money back,” he added.

He further blamed the situation on the lack of a maintenance culture and the refusal to fix issues in the country.



Beat Menance's comments come at a time when issues have been raised about the state of the country’s music industry and its performance in international spaces.



