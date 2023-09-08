Only the 'rugged' can win elections - Davido

Nigerian music superstar, Davido,has given his views on the political process in Nigeria.

According to him, only the rugged can win elections.



Taking to his X page to share the sentiment, he posted that "Nigeria Election nah by who rugged pass."



A curious fan chimed in, inquiring if Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, had also triumphed through sheer ruggedness.



The fan with the X handle @chief_ochuko wrote via the comment section; “Na ruggedity ur uncle take win Abi?”



Davido responded with a simple, "Men mount." Confirming that indeed rugged men were on his uncle's side.

This comment from the music icon comes in the wake of President Bola Tinubu's legal victories at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).



Several petitions challenging Tinubu's election triumph were dismissed by the court.



Davido's statement underscores the belief that resilience and tenacity play a significant role in the outcome of elections in Nigeria.





