'Only the strong will survive' - Sarkodie on social media attacks

Rapper, Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has expressed concerns about the challenges and the level of toxicity on social media, advising users to be mindful of their usage of the platforms and their potential impact on their well-being.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sarkodie noted the impact of social media and how users relate to it.



He also stressed the difficulties posed by the digital world, stating that only those with strong mental fortitude can be able to handle the digital landscape.



Sarkodie went on to provide a crucial piece of advice to social media users, urging individuals to use social media judiciously and to recognize its limitations.



“Social media changed how we deal with reality … only the strong will survive the mental battle… Note: only use it for what it’s worth,” he posted.



Sarkodie’s post joins comments by other public figures about the effects of social media on their mental health.



Personalities including Kuami Eugene, Kidi and Nana Ama McBrown have shed light on the constant comparisons and attacks on their personalities by social media trolls. Situations which have left them struggling with their mental health.

