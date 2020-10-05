Onua TV's Odo Fever: Kontomire chooses Shattia

Kontomire chose Shattia as his lover

Source: Chris Koney, Contributor

On the night of Saturday 3rd October 2020, the question on the minds of several Ghanaians and followers of Onua TV’s popular dating reality show, Odo Fever was finally answered in an amazing manner.

The man of the night, Kontomire, had the tough task of choosing from five pretty single ladies looking for a partner; Laura, Abiyah, Shattia, Bonnie and Kondon. After a couple of hours of waiting amidst an exceptional production, Kontomire selected the multi-talented Shattia.



Ghanaian musicians, Cina Soul, Krymi and Mr. Drew were on hand to add to the excitement on the night.

Odo Fever is a show that gives opportunity for singles to find love and it is hosted by veteran Ghanaian actor, Micky Osei Berko, popularly known as Dada Boat and Onua TV’s Ohemaa Acheampomaa

