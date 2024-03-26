Onyansapow Bowaanopow makes waves with new release ‘Contentment

Ghanaian musician Onyansapow Bowaanopow

Ghanaian musician Onyansapow Bowaanopow, also known as William Sessi, has dropped his latest track titled "Contentment," marking a significant milestone in his musical career.

The song has quickly gained traction on various streaming platforms, particularly YouTube, where it has garnered almost 40,000 listens and continues to attract a growing audience.



Bowaanopow, originally from Accra but currently residing in the United States, has a diverse background that adds depth to his musical prowess.



Despite his Ghanaian roots, he spent much of his upbringing and adult life in the Western Region of Ghana. His educational journey took him to Adisadel College in Cape Coast, where he studied science, following his earlier education at Services JHS in Takoradi.



The inception of Bowaanopow's musical journey can be traced back to his time at Takoradi Polytechnic, where he pursued Civil Engineering studies.



However, his passion for music eventually led him to explore this avenue further. Before venturing into the U.S., he served his national service at Half-Assine Senior High School, where he also shared his knowledge as a mathematics and science teacher for eight years.



In 2012, Bowaanopow made a significant career shift by enlisting in the U.S. Navy, where he served until his retirement in December 2021.

Despite his military commitments, his love for music never waned. Currently, he balances his musical endeavors with his role as a cybersecurity information analyst for the U.S. Army in Northern Virginia.



Bowaanopow's educational pursuits are equally commendable, having obtained a bachelor's degree in Cybersecurity from Saint Leo University in Florida. Currently, he is furthering his academic journey by pursuing a master's degree in cybersecurity at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.







"Contentment" is a testament to Bowaanopow's versatility and dedication to his craft. As the song continues to resonate with listeners, it underscores his ability to blend his Ghanaian heritage with contemporary influences, captivating audiences both locally and internationally.



With his unique sound and unwavering commitment to excellence, Bowaanopow is poised to make a significant impact on the global music scene.