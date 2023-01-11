0
Onyansapow kicks off 2023 with new single ‘The Prayer’

Onyansapow Ghanaian singer, Onyansapow Bowanopow

Wed, 11 Jan 2023 Source: Francis Amissah

Ghanaian singer, Onyansapow Bowanopow is out with an inspiring new single titled ‘The Prayer’. Onyansapow offers prayers to the most high in a piece that is set to encourage and inspire the masses.

In ‘The Prayer’, he talks about God sending down his mercies, as things have gone from bad to worse. He teamed up with award-winning producer, Kin Dee, who delivered a groovy beat that allowed Onyansapow to deliver his message.

Onyansapow Bowaanopow (real name William Kodwo Sessi), is a United States-based Ghanaian artist. He specializes in creating music that inspires and motivates the masses. He has so far churned on ‘Never Say Die’ and nothing lasts forever.

He has loved music since childhood and he started writing poems during his days at Adisadel College till poetry turned to rap at Takoradi Polytechnic.

